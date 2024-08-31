The “Big Noon Kickoff” crew weathered a big storm that sent papers flying in Morgantown Saturday. Photo Credit: Fox

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff cast looked less like college football analysts and more like storm chasers Saturday when a huge storm threatened their set.

The show set up in Morgantown for West Virginia’s game against No. 8 Penn State. The Nittany Lions rolled to a 20-6 halftime lead, but a violent storm rolled through the area just before the second half, forcing a delay.

Big Noon Kickoff filled the time during the delay, but the cast glanced over their shoulders several times at the ominous-looking sky and lightning in distance.

As the wind picked up, a gust sent Rob Stone’s notes flying directly into the camera, like a scene out of Twisters.

Rob Stone’s papers fly into your living room during the storm. 🏈📺🎙️⛈️ (via @BNKonFOX) pic.twitter.com/j9ZlhfHKMe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 31, 2024



This really was an ominous storm.

3:15ET: Strong storms have moved through #Morgantown and play should be able to resume soon between #PennState and #WestVirginia. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for nearly the entire state of West Virginia, southwest PA and #Pittsburgh. #wvwx #pawx #severe pic.twitter.com/kvukbS1aei — Jackson Fuentes (@Jfuenteswx) August 31, 2024



The day began on such a fun note, with Machine Gun Kelly firing up the crowd with a rendition of WVU’s iconic anthem, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

🗣️ “COUNTRY ROADS, TAKE ME HOME”@machinegunkelly had every @WVUfootball fan singing along in Morgantown 🔥🎶 pic.twitter.com/xgtCRnLTJI — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) August 31, 2024



Oh, Mark Ingram also showed Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark how to crowd surf with the Mountaineers fans.

Mark: “I heard you love crowdsurfing.” 🤣@markingramII had to show @Big12Conference commissioner Brett Yormark some crowd surfing in Morgantown 🏄‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FSU20NhNuh — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) August 31, 2024



[Big Noon Kickoff]