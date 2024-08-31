Big Noon Kickoff views storm in Morgantown The “Big Noon Kickoff” crew weathered a big storm that sent papers flying in Morgantown Saturday. Photo Credit: Fox
Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff cast looked less like college football analysts and more like storm chasers Saturday when a huge storm threatened their set.

The show set up in Morgantown for West Virginia’s game against No. 8 Penn State. The Nittany Lions rolled to a 20-6 halftime lead, but a violent storm rolled through the area just before the second half, forcing a delay.

Big Noon Kickoff filled the time during the delay, but the cast glanced over their shoulders several times at the ominous-looking sky and lightning in distance.

As the wind picked up, a gust sent Rob Stone’s notes flying directly into the camera, like a scene out of Twisters.


This really was an ominous storm.


The day began on such a fun note, with Machine Gun Kelly firing up the crowd with a rendition of WVU’s iconic anthem, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”


Oh, Mark Ingram also showed Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark how to crowd surf with the Mountaineers fans.


