Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff college football pregame show will look very different this week. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported Wednesday night that the entire on-air cast of the show won’t appear this week “due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols”:

Due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, the entire on-air crew of Fox Sports’ college football pregame show, “Big Noon Kickoff,” will be off the air this Saturday, The Post has learned.

Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and host Rob Stone will be held out of the program, which will air prior to the network’s noon start of the USC-Arizona State game.

In their place, Fox Sports will have Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Emmanuel Acho, with host Charissa Thompson. Bradshaw, Long and Thompson work on Fox’s NFL Sunday studio coverage, while the up-and-coming Acho is on the daily FS1 program, “Speak for Yourself.” This Saturday’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be condensed from two hours to one.