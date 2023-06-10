Fox's initial foray into horseracing, the 2023 Belmont Stakes, did not go well, with viewers blasting the network's audio issues.
Fox entered the Triple Crown of horse racing for the first time on Saturday with its broadcast of the Belmont Stakes. The feedback on the race’s coverage has generally not been positive.

While Tom Durkin was on the call for the race, the prevalent sounds of the Belmont came from the track itself. The microphones picked up the horses running around the track and toward the end of the race, their breathing.

Arcangelo took the lead during the final turn, then sprinted to victory over the final stretch. But as the horses got closer to the finish line, Durkin’s call was getting progressively harder to hear, as the sounds of the galloping and breathing from the animals got louder.

While Fox has been broadcasting events in the NFL and MLB for decades, it’s still relatively new in sports broadcasting, especially when compared to NBC, ABC and CBS. Its initial forays into different sports are frequently not well received.

That was the case with the Belmont. Viewers were most notably upset about the audio issues.

If there’s anything to be somewhat optimistic about, it’s that Fox’s coverage of these events generally does improve over the years. Its coverage of golf’s U.S. Open, for example, was poor in 2015, but got significantly better the following year and through the remainder of the contract. That can definitely happen with the Belmont — and it needs to.

It’s been a rough year for the sport of horse racing in general. The last thing it needs going forward is poor coverage of a marquee event.

