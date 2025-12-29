Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fox is making its opening move in the civil lawsuit brought against the company by Perry Tole, the 69-year-old truck driver allegedly assaulted by former Fox NFL announcer Mark Sanchez earlier this year.

The network has reportedly asked Tole’s civil case, which alleges Fox is liable for Sanchez’s behavior as he was traveling for business purposes when the alleged assault occurred, be moved from Indiana state court to federal court, according to Indianapolis-based reporter Tim Spears of WISH.

Tole’s lawsuit claims Fox “knew or should have known about Defendant Sanchez’s unfitness as an employee, propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct.”

St. Elmo Steak House, the restaurant that Tole alleges over-served Sanchez alcoholic beverages prior to the alleged assault, was added as a defendant in the suit last month under parent company Huse Culinary. Fox alleges that the Indiana-based restaurant group was “fraudulently joined” to the lawsuit with the intention of preventing the case from being moved to federal court.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “Fox will have to show that Tole has no possibility of prevailing against Huse Culinary, under the theory that Sanchez was served alcohol at a time when it knew or should have known he was impaired,” in order to successfully move the case from state court to federal court.

Fox would like to see the case moved to federal court to avoid any sort of home-field advantage Tole would have if the case stayed in Indiana state court.

In October, Florio, a former attorney, explained exactly why Fox could be held liable for Sanchez’s actions that night.

“Companies typically aren’t responsible for the criminal misconduct of their employees when it occurs beyond the scope of the employment. And no one’s ever going to argue that Mark Sanchez did this while actually on the clock for Fox. He was in town on Fox business. And it’s entirely possible that before the incident, Sanchez, who was allegedly intoxicated to a significant degree, it’s possible he was at some event with his Fox colleagues. A little team-building, little bonding, little dinner, little alcohol, or a lot as the case may be. “And you know, you got to think about it in very pragmatic terms. Fox takes employees into communities throughout the country. And there’s a basic duty of care that you are bringing individuals into these communities who are not going to wreak havoc when they get there. So the question becomes, I think … what it would take to make an employer responsible for the off duty misconduct of an employee who’s traveling on business and maybe was just coming from a business-related event where he was over-served and it wasn’t noticed and the person wasn’t properly delivered back to wherever he was staying. “In this case, the argument is Fox knew, or the argument will be Fox knew or should have known that Mark Sanchez, number one, has the propensity … to get drunk to the point where he would create issues with others and he’s done it before. That would be what you try to explore in the discovery process. And the more specific argument would be he was drunk that night and none of his Fox colleagues did anything to keep him from being set loose on the streets of Indianapolis.”

If this is, in fact, the argument Tole’s legal team plans to make, one could presume that an Indiana-based judge might hear the case more favorably for the plaintiff than a federal judge with a lifetime appointment and no ties to the community.

That said, it seems to be a pretty high bar for Fox to clear in order to get the case moved. As Florio notes, “Showing the case is weak won’t be enough. Fox must show that Tole has no chance of imposing liability on Huse Culinary.”

In addition to the civil case, Sanchez is also facing criminal charges in Indiana. He was formally let go from his duties at Fox last month.