The fallout continues from the alleged altercation on Friday night between Fox Sports football analyst Mark Sanchez and an elderly delivery driver.

Sanchez has been released from the hospital after recovering from a stabbing in Indianapolis at the hands of the driver, and was taken into police custody facing three charges, one of which was upgraded to felony battery. The alleged victim of Sanchez’s initial attack, on the other hand, is still recovering. Graphic images have been released, allegedly showing extreme damage to the man.

While Fox has not officially clarified Sanchez’s status with the network going forward after slotting in Brady Quinn as his replacement for Colts-Raiders on Sunday, the network is now facing a lawsuit from the alleged victim.

According to local news anchor Max Lewis of Fox 59 and CBS 4 in Indy, the alleged victim has filed a lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox seeking “unspecified damages.”

#BREAKING: The man who was allegedly attacked by former QB and FOX analyst Mark Sanchez has filed a lawsuit against Sanchez and FOX. The suit is asking for an unspecified amount of damages. pic.twitter.com/Jm16mhTtiK — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) October 6, 2025

News first broke of the altercation early Saturday morning at a hotel in Indy, where Sanchez was staying ahead of the Colts-Raiders game he was set to call for Fox. By midday Saturday, Sanchez had been placed under arrest. Subsequent news reports indicated that local police believe Sanchez approached the driver’s vehicle around 12:30 a.m. and accosted the man.

The driver, allegedly in self-defense, pepper-sprayed Sanchez before later stabbing him.

Now, the driver is reportedly suing Sanchez and his employer over the incident that occurred that night.