Photo Credit: Fox

No one watching Tuesday night’s All-Star pregame show had to ask, “Where is this being played?”

Held at Globe Life Field, home of the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers, the pregame show featured more Texas themes than fans could count. MLB on Fox cameras were there for the whole Lone Star party. From cowboys, saddles and lassos to country and western music and a mechanical bull, the opening seemingly covered every Texas theme except for armadillos.

They’re going all-out with the Texas theme at the MLB All-Star Game. ⚾️🤠pic.twitter.com/AyMVKFXuNl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 17, 2024



Fox even produced a video showing MLB stars riding — or trying to ride — a mechanical bull, with Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” as the soundtrack.



It all raised questions: Was this too much of a good thing? How much is too much? And, were any of those MLB stars actually risking injury by being tossed from the faux bull? (Obviously, the answer there is no.)

The over-the-top production left even some Texans asking questions.

As someone who lives in DFW, please know there’s MUCH more to this area than cattle and cowboys. 🙄 https://t.co/RKYY9HbW6f — GA Blue Dot In TX🦉🟧💙 (@Piglett31069) July 17, 2024

But as the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas, and that apparently goes for pregame shows. Fans had plenty to say about the wild opening.

This MLB All⭐️Star Game™️ intro is goofy. Like you asked Chat GPT to come up with a plan, and it just kept adding cowboy hats and lassos to regular events. — Matt Campbell (@BlueHogReport) July 17, 2024

If you weren’t aware, the #mlballstargame is in Texas….in the event you’ve somehow missed the bludgeoning of the cowboy theme. — Michael Hirn (@MichaelHirnPBP) July 17, 2024

Horrible jerseys, corny ass Texas theme with “cowboys” and dudes in sombreros twirling ropes for no reason, giving kids cowboy hats. The all star break has somehow gotten worse. #AllStarGame2024 — Clark McFarland (@ClarkMcdizzy) July 17, 2024

Why didn’t they just make the damn jerseys cowboy themed? https://t.co/T70KwflpuR — Ryan (@pladinosaur) July 17, 2024

This Texas themed #AllStarGame is a little much. But I am glad it’s #PrimeDay2024, Bullseye needs new horseshoes. — Oscar Peña III (@trey_pena) July 17, 2024

You know what this #MLBAllStarGame needs? MORE COWBOY HATS. Are we even playing this game in Texas?? I need a whole lot more boot scootin’ boogie to get me ready for ball. Why don’t the players have spurs and leather chaps? — Stu Hammer (@stuhammer_) July 17, 2024

Weird that they’re celebrating Texas on Fox by playing “Rhinestone Cowboy” — a song about the streets of Broadway. #AllStarGame2024 — Joe Schneider (@LA_inkslinger) July 17, 2024

[Photo Credit: Fox]