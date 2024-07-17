Fox All-Star Game opening. Photo Credit: Fox Photo Credit: Fox
No one watching Tuesday night’s All-Star pregame show had to ask, “Where is this being played?”

Held at Globe Life Field, home of the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers, the pregame show featured more Texas themes than fans could count. MLB on Fox cameras were there for the whole Lone Star party. From cowboys, saddles and lassos to country and western music and a mechanical bull, the opening seemingly covered every Texas theme except for armadillos.


Fox even produced a video showing MLB stars riding — or trying to ride — a mechanical bull, with Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” as the soundtrack.


It all raised questions: Was this too much of a good thing? How much is too much? And, were any of those MLB stars actually risking injury by being tossed from the faux bull? (Obviously, the answer there is no.)

The over-the-top production left even some Texans asking questions.

But as the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas, and that apparently goes for pregame shows. Fans had plenty to say about the wild opening.

