Credit: Bailey Holiver-Imagn Images

The USMNT picked the worst possible night to play its worst game of the tournament, and Alexi Lalas wasn’t interested in softening that verdict.

Belgium eliminated the United States from the 2026 World Cup on Monday night, winning 4-1 in the Round of 16 at Lumen Field in what had been billed as the biggest match in program history. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice, Malik Tillman’s equalizer was the only answer the U.S. could muster, and a Matt Freese gaffe in the second half turned a manageable deficit into a rout before Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage-time goal in the 93rd minute. On the Fox postgame set, Lalas credited Belgium before turning to what the loss actually cost the team he earned 96 international caps for.

“First off, congratulations have to go to this Belgium team to come into this environment and put on a show like that,” Lalas said. “And from a U.S. perspective, they picked the worst time to play their worst game. I think Mauricio Pochettino and the players would admit that. To echo what Stu [Holden] and John [Strong] said, any time this happens, and I’ve been through this a lot, the question is always: well, was this a success? Look, I think this team did win hearts and minds. I think this team did bring people into the tent, and they should be incredibly proud of that. But also, there’s a part of me that says the time for moral victories is over, and we’ve left something on the table here, and that to me is disappointing.”

Alexi Lalas gives his thoughts after USA’s loss@AlexiLalas pic.twitter.com/xmTkm38TUN — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

Lalas wasn’t the only one on the Fox set unwilling to grade on a curve. Carli Lloyd, who has two World Cup titles of her own, said afterward that the Americans — Christian Pulisic included — looked beaten before the match even started.

“It’s a bit of a downer for us being out here now after this loss, but I felt like they lost the game before they even stepped out onto the pitch,” Lloyd said. “I’m not sure why, and I don’t know the reasons, but just from the beginning, just chasing, tentative, scared, just not confident on the ball. And I think big-time players, you wanted some of those big-time players to step up in big moments.”

Lalas eventually came back to the same point Lloyd made, without needing to name-drop Pulisic to make it.

“The goals that they gave up at times were self-inflicted against a better team, but this U.S. team has beaten better teams in the past. It just didn’t happen today,” Lalas said. “It’s going to be disappointing to the players and to Pochettino when they look at this game. It’s going to be disappointing to go out, but also in the way they went out, which was much more of a whimper than a roar, after everything we’d seen through this tournament.”

None of that erases what this team actually accomplished, but the standard for this group was never just “better than expected.” That’s the standard many, like Taylor Twellman, had already set for this team before a ball was kicked. The Apple TV analyst told Awful Announcing a month before the tournament started that anything short of the quarterfinals would fall short of what this roster was built to do, pointing to the format of the expanded 48-team bracket and the group winner’s path to a third-place opponent as reasons the bar needed to be that high.

The U.S. never got the chance to test that path because it lost in the round before it, against a team playing its best half of soccer at the exact moment the Americans played their worst. And, according to Lalas, there are no moral victories in that outcome, even if this team did win hearts and minds along the way.