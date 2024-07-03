Photo Credit: FS1

Alexi Lalas has changed his tune on Gregg Berhalter.

Lalas has been a staunch defender of the USMNT manager in the past, trusting the United States Soccer Federation’s judgment. He’d argue that he deserves the chance to succeed if they believe in the coach.

However, this stance has wavered over the past week or so. He was critical of Berhalter after the USMNT’s lackluster loss to Panama last week, and that criticism boiled over with him questioning if Berhalter is the right leader moving forward after the U.S. was officially eliminated from Copa América following a 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Monday.

Following the USMNT’s disappointing elimination, technical director Matt Crocker announced a review of the team’s performance. However, Lalas wasn’t impressed with this approach. He questioned the effectiveness of the review, suggesting Crocker already knew the answer.

He pointed out Crocker’s decision to re-hire Berhalter despite exploring other options.

The USMNT’s disappointing exit has fueled calls for Berhalter’s removal. Fan groups like the American Outlaws are publicly voicing their disapproval, and prominent figures like Clint Dempsey have expressed doubts about Berhalter’s suitability for the role.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching and being held on home soil, the pressure is on the U.S. Soccer Federation to make a decision about the head coach position. Lalas’s recent criticism only adds to the growing chorus of voices questioning Berhalter’s ability to lead the team to success.

Well, who could lead the “golden generation” to success?

Lalas, love or hate him, jokes (or maybe not) that it could be him.

As if the current manager wasn’t already polarizing enough…

Asked by Jason McIntyre on The Herd Wednesday if he would coach the USMNT, Lalas didn’t hesitate.

“I would do it in a second! Hell yeah! They should be so lucky to have someone like me leading this team!”

Lalas is no Jürgen Klopp, but that goes without saying. However, the intriguing aspect here is that Carli Lloyd argued that perhaps the USMNT was too comfortable and that they needed someone to make them uncomfortable.

And, yes, based on his previous commentary, we know that Lalas would be willing to do the honors, unafraid of challenging the “golden generation of players.” Still, his candidacy is more tongue-in-cheek than anything, as the USMNT has to decide on Berhalter’s future in the coming weeks.

Lalas certainly wouldn’t be the popular choice, but there is precedent for being a Fox Sports personality turned head coach. Lalas is a bit more polarizing than Doug Gottlieb, though. And as funny as his hire would be, it would likely only further divide a fractured program, sending it into further display.

But, hey, anything’s better than the status quo. And Lalas, as a manager, would undoubtedly be entertaining.

[Noah Coslov]