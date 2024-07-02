Screenshot

Many soccer fans have made it clear they don’t like Alexi Lalas as an analyst.

The feeling has been mutual for Lalas, who recently told The Athletic he stands by what he says, and as for critics, “Life’s too short and **** them.”

But many of these same Lalas critics were heartily cheering the Fox Sports soccer commentator on social media Monday night for his scathing comments after the USWNT’s 1-0 loss to Uruguay in the Copa América Group C Finale.

Lalas, a frequent critic of U.S. soccer, the USMNT and coach Gregg Berhalter, held nothing back after the latest disappointing USMNT tournament exit.

“You talk about learning from losing, OK?” Lalas said. “I think what we have learned from these cycles is that this team is not able to do anything better than it has done in the past. … That hurts to say, because that’s not what was promised. … Because if this is as good as it gets, it’s not good enough. There’s plenty of excuses, but they don’t matter.”

Lalas heavily criticized Berhalter after the USMNT’s loss to Panama Thursday in Copa América, predicting “Gregg Berhalter is going to lose his job” if the U.S. did not advance beyond group play in Copa América.

Well, the U.S. did not advance, and fans are calling for Berhalter’s head. Lalas did not explicitly say the embattled coach should be fired, but he made his point clear: “This is not good enough from Gregg Berhalter.”

“When it comes to Gregg Berhalter … I know there’s a sport in firing coaches in all professional sports, and I know the knives are out, and they should be, because this is not good enough from Gregg Berhalter,” Lalas said. “And you have to ask yourself, with 2026 coming barreling down the pike, it’s going to come real quick, we can’t afford to waste it, we can’t afford to be embarrassed, we can’t afford to arrive in the summer of ’26 with a team that has not progressed, that has not evolved and that has not improved.

“Now I’m sure that if Gregg Berhalter was here he would say, ‘Oh, but you don’t see what is happening inside.’ I don’t give a crap what is happening inside. I don’t care about the dynamic, I don’t care how much your players love you, I don’t care how kumbaya it is, all I care about is I see a U.S. Men’s National Team that is better than before, and we haven’t seen that, and that’s a problem going forward.”

The rocky relationship fans have with Lalas seemed to be totally forgotten Monday as he spoke for many regarding widespread frustration with the USMNT and Berhalter.

I don’t agree with Alexi often but he hit the nail on the head post-game. This is the most talented generation, but do they display the same grit and fight as the teams even a decade ago…no. Culture starts at the top. https://t.co/BspP6YURW1 — Chris Mackowiak (@cmackowiakPxP) July 2, 2024

Alexi Lalas absolutely Shredding #USMNT and the state of soccer in the US, love it. — Brian Murphy (@b_murphyy) July 2, 2024

Alexi Lalas speaking absolute truth. So sick of watching the US Soccer federation waste the most talent this team has ever had in my lifetime. Make the changes tomorrow. — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) July 2, 2024

Everyone hates on Alexi Lalas but personally I think him and Taylor Twellman are a breath of fresh air. In a world and sports media that’s increasingly politically driven and all about not stepping on toes those two guys just tell it like it is. We’re not good enough. Period. — Zac (@zacvoynow) July 2, 2024

I love that @AlexiLalas tried to keep it cool and then as this postgame has progressed he’s getting angrier and angrier — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) July 2, 2024

This guy is one of the worst announcers in the sport and typically a total shill for @ussoccer but even he can’t hide the truth anymore. We have to #fireberhalter https://t.co/GgrGkEm6ut — Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) July 2, 2024

Alexi lalas right about something for once and I don’t even support the usmnt https://t.co/pS97vtp1Fc — Wilson Truong (@w_truong) July 2, 2024



[Fox Soccer]