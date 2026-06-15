Credit: Bailey Holiver-Imagn Images / Hannah Mckay-Reuters

Alexi Lalas has seen enough World Cup discourse surrounding the hydration breaks to know which way the wind blows, and on Monday, he decided to walk directly into it.

Following days of criticism directed at Fox for its decision to air full-screen commercials during the World Cup’s mandatory hydration breaks — criticism that included a live broadcast stumble where the network returned from a commercial after play had already resumed — Lalas took to X to offer a defense of his employer’s arrangement

“I have no problem with hydration breaks,” he wrote. “It benefits players and advertisers. Win/win. Yes, it changes how you play/coach/watch, but so did substitutions, 3 pts for win, VAR, etc. Evolve and adapt. There will be a generation whose version of the beautiful game includes quarters.”

I have no problem with hydration breaks. It benefits players and advertisers. Win/win. Yes, it changes how you play/coach/watch, but so did substitutions, 3 pts for win, VAR, etc. Evolve and adapt. There will be a generation whose version of the beautiful game includes quarters. https://t.co/PHQ25mL1pS — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) June 15, 2026

In zagging here, Lalas is defending a policy that has generated more criticism than perhaps any other aspect of the tournament’s opening week. Fox opted to air full-screen commercials during the breaks from the jump, part of as many as 832 potential new commercial slots across the tournament’s 104 matches — inventory that did not exist at any prior World Cup until FIFA announced in March that broadcasters could monetize the mandatory three-minute stoppages. The network returned from at least one break after play had already resumed in the opener between Mexico and South Africa, missing live action in violation of FIFA’s own guidelines. And while FIFA will not sanction Fox for the breach, per The Guardian, fans looking to sanction their ears from Lalas are on their own.

This is the same Lalas who called James Corden a “full kit wanker” on live television during Friday’s broadcast, leaving Rebecca Lowe, Thierry Henry, and Zlatan Ibrahimović — the latter two of whom viewers have already concluded are not particularly enjoying their time working alongside him — visibly stunned. But none of that is particularly out of character for a man who has spent two decades as the most polarizing voice in American soccer media. Defending the commercialization of the beautiful game on behalf of his employer while Virgil van Dijk, Carli Lloyd, and most of the internet push back is, if anything, a quintessentially Lalasian moment.