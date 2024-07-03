Photo Credit: FS1

Former USMNT star turned Fox Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas has understandably been quite critical of the USMNT after the team failed to get out of their group in the Copa America, taking aim at both the players and coach Gregg Berhalter.

But on Tuesday, Lalas took aim at the man behind the scenes responsible for much of the decision-making of the USMNT.

Last April, the U.S. Soccer Federation appointed Matt Crocker as their next Sporting Director. With this role, Crocker was responsible for naming a new coach of the USMNT.

He ultimately decided to bring back Berhalter six months after his first USMNT coaching contract ran out, a move that is not looking so good considering the team’s poor showing throughout the Copa America.

After the poor result, Crocker said in a statement that a review would be conducted into the team’s exit. Lalas called out Crocker for this review process, putting it frankly how he feels his tenure as Sporting Director of the U.S. Soccer Federation has been thus far.

“Matt Crocker needs to review? What, so he needs a spreadsheet, an Excel sheet, or a TED Talk or a retreat in order to figure it out? No. It’s right there. You failed again. Matt Crocker, in his first order of business, decided to rehire Gregg Berhalter. He went through an entire process, looked at other people, and still came back to Gregg Berhalter.

“Nobody would have said anything if he had moved on given the circumstances after one cycle with all of the drama going around. He said ‘No, this is my guy’. So Matt Crocker is attached to Gregg Berhalter. And he’s not going to find anything in the review process that can tell him anything he doesn’t already know. That we all can see. So if you want to do the review process, that’s fine. If you are going to continue with Gregg Berhalter, that’s his prerogative. If he feels that Gregg Berhalter is the guy to lead us into 2026, then fine. You can do it right now. You don’t need a review process.”

Alexi Lalas with some pointed words USSF technical director, Matt Crocker. "Matt Crocker needs to review? What, so he needs a spreadsheet, an Excel sheet, or a TED Talk or a retreat in order to figure it out? No. It's right there. You failed again."pic.twitter.com/Bq6MEFFiYs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 3, 2024

It’s certainly a fair point from Lalas. Crocker made the unpopular decision to bring back Berhalter instead of bringing in another option for the vacant USMNT coaching job.

The optics of that decision by Crocker obviously don’t look great at the moment. But regardless, it should be interesting to see what comes after Crocker’s review process, if anything at all regarding Berhalter’s job security.

[Awful Announcing on X]