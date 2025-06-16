Photo credit: ‘First Things First’

This new generation of the U.S. Men’s National Team hasn’t exactly taken over the world like we were told they would. Maybe it was hubris, maybe it was hype. Either way, the so-called “golden generation” hasn’t delivered. Players moved to bigger clubs, managers came and went, and the same underwhelming results keep rolling in.

At this point, disappointment feels like the only real tradition. And now the latest drama swirling around Christian Pulisic has only deepened the sense that something’s broken.

So, what should we attribute that to?

Alexi Lalas thinks — again — that we should attribute it to diversity.

“We oftentimes talk about our diversity and we talk about it in the fact that it is one of the advantages we have, and of the great things about our country,” Lalas said on First Things First. “But with that diversity comes diversity of thought. If I go and ask a hundred soccer people out there, ‘What’s beautiful soccer?’ I’m going to get a hundred different answers. And it might be based on ethnicity, where you grew up, even geography. All of these different things.

“So I’ve argued that the homogenous nature of some other countries and cultures just in population in terms of size are much more manageable. And there is a collective understanding and, more importantly, an agreement in this is how we’re going to play. But getting 11 men to represent this great country of 350 million people, and all be on the same page, that is very, very difficult.”

Lalas doubled down, arguing that the team might be better off being less inclusive. That, instead of embracing the country’s diversity, perhaps the solution is to pick players from the same region, with shared upbringings and a common worldview.

“I’ve argued before that maybe our best route to actually being better from a men’s perspective in soccer is actually being more exclusive, not being as inclusive,” Lalas continued. “In that if you went to the New York metropolitan area or Southern California and you just took players that all grew up in the same area, had all this shared experiences, maybe that would be better in terms of an understanding.

“This melting pot fallacy that I’ll be the first to admit, I bought into. And I’m not saying it can’t happen. It just takes a lot longer and with a lot more work. And especially when it comes to a national team, you don’t have time to be able to do that.”

That theory falls apart when you consider that one of the most dominant international teams of this generation — France — won the 2018 World Cup with a roster made up of players from wildly different backgrounds, ethnicities, and life experiences. Kylian Mbappé, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, and countless others didn’t grow up in some shared suburb with the same coach and identical worldview. What they had was a clear identity, a strong system, and buy-in across the board.

Lalas’ argument doesn’t explain why diversity works elsewhere. It just highlights that the U.S. hasn’t figured out how to make it work here.

Maybe the issue isn’t too many perspectives, it’s the lack of a clear plan to unify them.

And if your takeaway is that inclusion is the problem, then maybe you’re not identifying the failure. Maybe you’re contributing to it.