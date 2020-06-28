Alexi Lalas at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Saturday saw plenty of backlash to Fox Sports’ soccer analyst Alexi Lalas’ tweet of “now it takes courage to actually stand for the national anthem” (in response to NWSL players from every team wearing Black Lives Matter shirts and kneeling for the anthem). That tweet took criticism from current U.S. men’s national team player Jozy Altidore, former USMNT player Maurice Edu, and many more, leading to Lalas (seen above at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia) trending on Twitter. Lalas eventually deleted the tweet, and early Sunday morning, he discussed that deletion, but only said he’s “sorry for any hurt or anger it caused.”

Here’s a screencap of that tweet, via Andrew Joseph at For The Win:

And here’s some of the criticism Lalas took before that deletion:

[For The Win/Lalas photo from Fox Sports Press Pass]

