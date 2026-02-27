Credit: FS1

Technology has finally reached a level of being able to deliver what every sports fan has been clamoring for: The AI version of Colin Cowherd.

That’s right, Colin Cowherd can now live right in your pocket.

Less than one week after Cowherd labeled AI as “jet fuel for the economy…not the apocalypse,” Fox Sports has launched the AI version of Colin Cowherd. Cowherd announced the tech breakthrough during his Thursday afternoon FS1 and Fox Sports Radio show, stating it’s been a work in progress for nearly a year.

The long-awaited AI version of Colin Cowherd is finally here… pic.twitter.com/HyXfgvBOBo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 26, 2026



“We took a couple of years of all of my shows – that poor app – and we downloaded all my shows. It’s called Sports AI, and you can find it, it just launched on the Fox Sports app,” Cowherd said. “It has my cadence, I think stylistically it sounds like me. It was really raw when I first heard it 10 months ago. I just started laughing; I thought it was the craziest thing I ever heard in my life. You could ask it questions; it gives amazing answers, much like this show does. You get the facts, you get the opinions, just go to the app, ask me anything you want about sports, and you’ll get me or the AI version of me.”

It’s telling that the “craziest thing” Colin Cowherd ever heard was the AI version of Colin Cowherd. Because the only way to create a take, opinion, or analogy crazier than one created by Cowherd might be to get it from the AI version of Cowherd.

If you take a look at the app, it does sound very much like Cowherd. Which means the next time you see a wild headline or audio clip attributed to Cowherd, dig a little deeper to see whether it came from the radio host or an AI version of himself. Because 14 years after Mike Francesa’s “revolutionary” Audio Roadshow app bombed, Cowherd and Fox Sports teamed up to launch something truly revolutionary to radio. Although much like Francesa’s Audio Roadshow app, AI Cowherd is something no sports fan asked for.