Credit: Front Office Sports Today

Adam Wainwright is a hot commodity.

Fox Sports quickly snatched up the 18-year MLB veteran pitcher to call games after retiring from the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023. Since hanging up his cleats, he has also pursued a country music career and last year was courted by a Democratic political group to run for U.S. Congress.

According to a report from Inside Elections in June, party leadership pitched Wainwright on a challenge against Republican Rep. Ann Wagner in Missouri’s 2nd district. While Wainwright declined the offer, he revealed this week on Front Office Sports Today that the Dems are not the only ones who want him.

“It’s actually interesting, I’ve been recruited (by) both political parties to be a candidate,” Wainwright said. “But right now, I’m being recruited by my wife and kids more. So I’ve gotta make sure I’m a good husband and a good dad first.”

As a beloved World Series champion and longtime fixture for the Cardinals, Wainwright clearly would have a head-start with name recognition and the views of St. Louis fans. The likely future Hall of Famer also remains involved in the greater St. Louis community and is visible to Cardinals and baseball fans, calling games for Fox.

Considering that CBS Sports analyst and former NFL kicker Jay Feely will run for Congress in Arizona next year, you can’t count out that Wainwright might run for office in the future. And it looks like he could have his choice of party affiliations, with both chomping at the bit for him.