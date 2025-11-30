Credit: NFL on Fox

Adam Amin had himself a game Sunday in Charlotte.

Working alongside Drew Brees on Fox, Amin had what looked like a straightforward Rams road win teed up. Instead, he got a 31-28 upset that went completely off the rails and was one of the most entertaining games of the season, in part because he matched the energy at every turn.

The tone was set early when Matthew Stafford’s pick-six gave Carolina a 14-7 lead. Stafford had thrown just two interceptions all season coming in, and he matched that total in the first quarter alone. Amin captured the shock of watching the Rams’ MVP candidate suddenly come unglued against a Panthers team that had lost to San Francisco 20-9 just four days earlier.

The Panthers get a pick-six on Matthew Stafford to take a 14-7 lead! Stafford has thrown two interceptions in the first quarter. He entered the game with two interceptions on the season. Adam Amin with the play-by-play call for Fox. 🏈🎙️#NFL pic.twitter.com/R5cEI6VY8d — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2025

The game really got going in the fourth quarter when Puka Nacua made an absurd one-handed catch through the rain, and Amin’s call was exactly what it needed to be. The catch of the year contender set up first-and-goal, and Kyren Williams punched it in on the next play to give the Rams a 28-24 lead.

“OOOOOOOH! PUKA NACUA! ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS TO SET UP FIRST DOWN AND GOAL!” Adam Amin on the Fox call as Puka Nacua submits a Catch of the Year contender. 🏈🔥🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/a8asFpQn3Q — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2025

For a moment, it seemed order had been restored.

Then, Bryce Young answered with a 43-yard touchdown to Tetairoa McMillan on fourth-and-2, and Amin was right there again. Young had already thrown one fourth-down touchdown to Jalen Coker earlier, and now he was doing it again with the game on the line. And so was Amin, as his voice captured the improbable nature of what was happening.

Rams-Panthers is BONKERS! Bryce Young to Tetairoa McMillan for the big-play TD on 4th-and-2 to get the lead back. Adam Amin and Drew Brees have the call for Fox. 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/3pYs1V2xA4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2025

The game finished with Derrick Brown’s strip-sack of Stafford, sealing Carolina’s upset and snapping the Rams’ six-game winning streak. Amin had already proven himself during October’s Tigers-Mariners Game 5 in the ALDS, calling an instant classic with the right energy and pacing. This felt similar. He didn’t force anything, didn’t try to manufacture drama that was already there. He just called what he saw, and what he saw was one of the wildest games of the NFL season.

RAMS-PANTHERS IS OUT OF CONTROL! Adam Amin has the play-by-play call for Fox. 🏈💥🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/77vKAhqMIf https://t.co/PEOTEtamRs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2025

Amin continues to be one of Fox’s most underrated voices. He’s not on the top crew with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady, and he’s not paired with Greg Olsen like he was earlier this season. But give him a game that goes off the rails, and he’s as good as anyone Fox has. Sunday proved it again.