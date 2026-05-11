Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Fox is in line to acquire two additional NFL games this season, the company’s CEO Lachlan Murdoch said during an investor call on Monday morning, per Brian Steinberg of Variety.

Fox CEO: Co. acquired rights to two more NFL games for this coming season….🚨🚨 — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) May 11, 2026

The announcement from Murdoch likely means Fox secured two of the five games that reports last week first indicated would be split among Netflix and YouTube. Soon after those initial reports were filed, subsequent reports indicated that YouTube had “balked” at the idea of splitting the games with Netflix, and that Netflix would receive three of the five games available for purchase, expanding its total package to five games when including the Christmas Day doubleheader, leaving two additional games for the NFL to sell. Those games, it was reported last week, were being shopped to broadcast networks after YouTube seemingly backed out.

On the earnings call, Murdoch revealed the two added regular-season games would come in Week 10, which will create the first-ever “tripleheader” in broadcast television history. Fox will air an international game from Munich, Germany, in the morning, leading into a traditional early-afternoon and late-afternoon schedule. The second game will be played on Saturday in Week 15.

Fox CEO: Two additional regular season NFL games, one in week 10, which will create a triple header, the first on broadcast TV. Second game will be a Saturday game in week 15. ‘There is no tension really with the NFL.’ — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) May 11, 2026

Four of the five games the NFL took to market were previously allocated to ESPN as Monday Night Football doubleheaders. The inventory was returned to the league as part of its recently approved equity deal with ESPN. The fifth available game was reportedly the Week 1 game from Australia, which appears to be headed to Netflix.

Adding games to Fox’s schedule would help make sense of prior reporting that the NFL will slightly increase its presence on broadcast television this season, a decision that happens to come amid federal scrutiny into the transition of games from linear television to streaming. Fox, as previously reported, has also secured rights to a primetime Christmas Day game following the Netflix doubleheader. Last season, that game aired on Prime Video.

The news also comes shortly after a bombshell Wall Street Journal report filed last week which described a pressure campaign by Fox Corporation founder Rupert Murdoch in which he solicited President Donald Trump to investigate the NFL’s media rights practices.

On Monday’s call, Lachlan Murdoch said, “There is no tension really with the NFL,” despite Fox’s apparent efforts to pressure the league.