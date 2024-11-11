Greg Olsen used Aaron Judge's error in Game 5 of the World Series as a reference to an Alvin Kamara dropped pass. Credit: NFL on Fox
Now that his regular partner, Joe Davis, is back in the booth, Greg Olsen can pepper in some baseball knowledge of his own.

Resembling a frazzled detective, Olsen spent time with Jason Benetti and Adam Amin in the booth in Davis’ absence. The usual No. 2 play-by-play voice for the NFL on Fox was on MLB postseason duty for the network, calling the National League Division Series, Championship Series and the World Series.

And it appears that his partner tuned into the coverage.

In breaking down Alvin Kamara dropping a wide-open catch in the New Orleans Saints 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Olsen made reference to a critical error in Game 5 of the World Series.

“That’s Aaron Judge dropping the ball in the fifth inning of the World Series,” the ex-NFL tight end said. “There’s really just no explanation.”

But unlike Judge, Kamara’s mistake didn’t cost his team the game, nor did it cost interim head coach Darren Rizzi his first career win.

For the Yankees, it wasn’t even a cherry on top of the comedy errors that saw New York surrender a 5-0 lead at home. That would be Gerrit Cole forgetting to cover first base, and yet it’s Judge dropping a routine fly ball that made its way onto an NFL broadcast.

And it’s not out of the question that Olsen’s crossover quip likely reopened a wound for Yankees fans who are still recovering from that collapse.

