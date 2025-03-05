Michael Irvin, Chris Long, Dan Orlovsky, Julian Edelman, Mike McCarthy

While Jimmy Johnson’s official retirement marks the end of an era for Fox NFL Sunday, the show goes on.

As such, the highest-rated NFL Sunday pregame studio show could find itself searching for a new co-host for the 2025 season.

Considering the Fox set is still plenty crowded with a full-time cast featuring host Curt Menefee and analysts Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Jay Glazer, as well was part-time player Rob Gronkowski, it’s possible the show could remain as is and wait until Bradshaw’s retirement for a more significant shakeup. But in the event that Fox does look to replace Johnson following his retirement, it will have plenty of options, including the following potential candidates:

Dan Orlovsky

Dan Orlovsky might not understand why everyone made a big deal about his return to ESPN on Monday, but his contract at the Worldwide Leader is set to expire later this year nonetheless. And his comments while signing off from First Take on the day after the Super Bowl clearly indicated that he’s a man ready to consider his options.

Orlovsky might be a unique fit for Fox, which has typically prioritized star power from its former players and coaches. But his film room/quarterback-centric approach could also bring a new dynamic to Fox NFL Sunday and help bridge the gap to however the show takes shape post-Johnson and Bradshaw.

Julian Edelman

If there’s somebody who has been positioned as next-in-line at Fox (aside from Gronkowski, who seems pretty close to full-time at this point), it’s Julian Edelman. Not only does he possess the type of resume — he is a former Super Bowl MVP after all — the network typically covets, but he’s also a emerging sports media personality as evidenced by his Games with Names and Dudes on Dudes with Gronk and Jules podcasts.

If Fox really wants to lean into the ex-Patriots takeover of the NFL media, then elevating Edelman from Fox NFL Kickoff to Fox NFL Sunday would make a lot of sense. What better way to set up Tom Brady’s game of the week than a pregame show featuring two of his favorite targets (and one of his biggest rivals in Strahan)?

Michael Irvin

As a Hall of Fame wide receiver with more than two decades of experience working in media, Michael Irvin seems like a perfect fit. And he also happens to be available after the NFL Network opted to not renew his contract a year ago.

What’s more is that The Playmaker is already a member of the Fox family thanks to his reoccurring role on FS1’s Speak. Adding Irvin would help bring new energy to Fox NFL Sunday while also simultaneously filling the void in the show’s connection to the Dallas Cowboys — a Fox favorite — left by Johnson’s retirement.

Mike McCarthy

Speaking of the Cowboys, Mike McCarthy finds himself available for work after he and America’s Team were unable to reach terms on a new deal. Citing a “high-placed sports media insider,” Front Office Sports reports that the former Cowboys head coach could be a dark horse to replace Johnson on the Fox NFL Sunday set.

In addition to his most recent gig coaching the Cowboys, McCarthy is also a Super Bowl-winning head coach, which would presumably give him additional appeal to Fox. And while he’s obviously inexperienced from a media standpoint — and a threat to return to the sidelines — it’s not hard to imagine his personality transitioning to television rather seamlessly.

Chris Long

While he may not be future Hall of Famer, Chris Long has parlayed his 11-year NFL career into a promising post-playing career in media. In addition to hosting The Green Light Podcast, the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year has been a panelist on Inside the NFL since 2023.

Even if his father, wasn’t already on the show, Chris would be a strong candidate for this role. But when you add Howie’s presence to Chris’ ability to bring a younger energy to the program, it’s even easier to see why the two-time Super Bowl champion would be an intriguing fit.