Credit: © Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Fox Sports released its 2026 MLB on Fox talent roster Friday, and it features an impressive collection of broadcasters — and not a single woman.

The network’s lead booth remains Joe Davis and John Smoltz, entering their fifth season together calling Fox’s top regular-season and playoff games, with Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci working as field reporters. The broader roster includes play-by-play announcers Adam Amin, Eric Collins, Kevin Kugler, and Connor Onion paired with analysts Eric Karros, A.J. Pierzynski, Adam Wainwright, and Dontrelle Willis. The studio desk, anchored by host Kevin Burkhardt, features Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and David Ortiz alongside Alex Rodriguez, with Chris Myers and Mike Hill also part of the studio rotation.

Back for another season! 💪 Presenting our MLB on FOX roster for 2026 ⚾️ via @FOXSportsPR pic.twitter.com/GSSFaJzipo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 27, 2026

Across all 18 broadcasters listed on the English-language side, every single one is male.

🤔 Wow. 24 roster spots. Not 1? To all the women grinding on MLB beats across the league. I see you. https://t.co/JkhZX1qGGx — Amber Theoharis (@AmberTheoharis) March 27, 2026

Thanks Fox Sports for reminding us that lacking a Y chromosome means we’re not qualified enough to talk / analyze baseball. 👎 https://t.co/FuvixRXxJm — Ladies Who Like Baseball (@LONTDC1) March 28, 2026

Conveniently I know a girl who is available to cover baseball (& many other sports) 😉🙋🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/mGQx8Q0EBF — Laura Britt (@Laura_Britt_) March 28, 2026

This can’t be real. Not ONE woman!??? https://t.co/pYfvnOiD9H — Sara Jane Gamelli (@SaraJGamelli) March 28, 2026

Nah… this is actually wild https://t.co/ODEDE3a2lV — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) March 28, 2026

c’mon now lol https://t.co/ohHdSwexEw — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) March 28, 2026

The Fox Deportes roster — led by play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia-Marquez alongside Edgar Gonzalez, Carlos Alvarez, Jaime Motta, and Rolando Nichols — is similarly all-male, though Fox News’ write-up noted that reporter Michelle Liendo will also join the Fox Deportes team as a special guest contributor throughout the season, making her the lone woman across either roster.

Fox’s MLB coverage begins Saturday with a day-night doubleheader, opening on FS1 with Connor Onion and Tom Verducci on the Twins-Orioles game at 4 p.m. ET before the primetime window on Fox features Davis, Smoltz, and Rosenthal on Yankees-Giants and Amin, Wainwright, and Pierzynski on Royals-Braves.