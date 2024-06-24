Credit: Fox Sports

When Fox Sports decided to snag the media rights to both the 2024 and 2028 UEFA Men’s Euro tournaments, it marked a sharp change for the event which had, up until Euro 2024’s first match on June 14, only aired on ESPN in the United States.

The decision has paid off for Fox, as the tournament saw a 33% increase in viewership through the first six matches compared to the 2021 event.

It felt inevitable that Fox may try to get the rights to the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro tournament as well. Much like the men’s tournament, the women’s tournament has only aired on ESPN in the United States.

That will be changing in 2025.

During halftime of Sunday’s Copa America match between the United States and Bolivia, Fox announced it had secured the rights to air the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro, which will be held in Switzerland.

The final of Euro 2022 saw England defeat Germany in front of almost 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium. The final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup saw Spain defeat England with Sweden finishing third. All of those teams will be featured in Euro 2025.

Four-time Euro winner and Fox soccer analyst Ari Hingst was pleased with the news.

“I played in front of 2,000 [people] when we first won [in 1997], and now it’s just sold out,” Hingst said. “The last World Cup was Spain against England. Just the competitiveness that is in Europe, it’s great that the American audience finally gets to see that as well.”

Two-time World Cup winner and Fox soccer analyst Carli Lloyd was also thrilled by the development.

“This is just phenomenal,” she said. “I saw firsthand along with my teammates in 2015 when Fox came on board and we went on to win that World Cup. Just the magnitude that it has and the trajectory of women’s football and women’s sports, it’s really gonna be an amazing summer.”

The tournament is set to begin on July 2, 2025, with a July 27 final.

