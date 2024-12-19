Photo credit: First Take

ESPN should be used to Dan Orlovsky dropping bad food takes by now, but this latest one really seemed to irk Stephen A. Smith.

There are mayonnaise eaters and mayonnaise lovers. Consider Orlovsky among the latter. Because according to the former NFL quarterback, mayonnaise and more mayonnaise is all you need to make a great sandwich.

Thursday morning on ESPN’s First Take, Smith told Orlovsky, “at least you don’t eat mayo” ahead of a segment that included the Tennessee Titans. For reference, Titans quarterback Will Levis has been featured in Hellman’s commercials after going viral for putting mayonnaise in his coffee. At least Orlovsky sticks to putting mayonnaise on bread.

“I grew up on mayo sandwiches. I grew up eating mayonnaise sandwiches on Wonder Bread. That was a main staple of my food.” – Dan Orlovsky pic.twitter.com/XJ3LStih4K — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 19, 2024



“I do eat mayo. I grew up on mayo sandwiches,” Orlovsky responded as Smith began to cringe. “I grew up eating mayonnaise sandwiches on Wonder Bread. That was a main staple of my food. And then if you put mayonnaise with American cheese. Mayonnaise, American cheese, Wonder Bread, absolute hit.”

“You say these things on television, you know people are watching, right?” Smith asked Orlovsky after saying he wants to throw up.

As someone who shares Smith’s disgust and absolutely loathes mayonnaise, this probably isn’t even one of Orlovsky’s strangest food takes. This is a person who loves plain, bland, unseasoned, grilled chicken breasts and has an empty spice cabinet aside from salt and pepper. He puts ice cubes in his red wine, believes chocolate chip cookies are overrated, eats Mentos like a weirdo, never had New York pizza, eats Caesar salad and macaroni and cheese for his Thanksgiving meal. Not with his Thanksgiving meal, for his Thanksgiving meal.

So he likes the occasional mayonnaise sandwich. It’s not like he’s saying he enjoys dipping Oreo cookies in mayonnaise or something absolutely reprehensibly like that.

[First Take]