One of the funnier pregame show moments in recent memory comes from SEC Network’s SEC Nation. That show had its cast spread across three locations Saturday, with Roman Harper contributing from Austin, Texas ahead of Alabama-Texas (alongside Pete Thamel and Christine Williamson), Tim Tebow contributing from Gainesville, Florida (alongside Joe Tessitore and Todd McShay) ahead of Kentucky-Florida, and the remainder of the regular cast (Laura Rutledge, Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers, Marty Smith, Ryan McGee and Benjamin Watson) in Nashville, Tennessee for Wake Forest-Vanderbilt.

The Nashville cast did something particularly amazing. They had famed hot chicken restaurant Hattie B’s deliver them hot chicken spiced at four different levels. And the panel (minus Rutledge and Finebaum) ate each level of chicken, then answered questions with different levels of spicy takes. This started off with “mild” chicken and mild takes:

But it started to escalate significantly in rounds two (“Hot”) and three (“Damn Hot”), with the latter leading Rodgers to proclaim “My tongue is on fire!”

And the level four (“Shut The Cluck Up!”) chicken was pretty devastating for most of the panelists, with Rutledge (who, along with Finebaum, didn’t partake) even concerned for Rodgers at one point (and pointing out that his parents were in the crowd):

This led to some good Twitter reactions:

The escalation through the levels of spice was a great idea, as that really helped illustrate the rising heat. The different levels of spicy football questions worked well too, and kept this as a SEC Network show rather than a Food Network one. And, while this wound up rough for most of the panelists (McGee looks to have survived it the best), at least Rodgers didn’t get any spice in his eyes (perhaps thanks to McGee’s important warning of “Don’t scratch your eyes!”). So he still did better than Jeremy Roenick.

