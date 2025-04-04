Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Nick Wright is rarely one to shy away from attention. But when it comes to the aggregation of his comments regarding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the First Things First star has a problem.

On Thursday’s episode of his What’s Wright? With Nick Wright podcast, Wright addressed the widespread reaction to his recent comments.

For the uninitiated, the Fox Sports star stated that he hadn’t talked to Kelce much since the start of his relationship with Swift, a statement that was then spun into headlines such as “Travis Kelce’s Sports Friend Reveals Why They Haven’t ‘Talk Talked’ Since Taylor Swift Relationship Became ‘Serious’” and “Has Taylor Swift ruined some of Travis Kelce’s friendships?”

“I am so incredibly oddly frustrated by this because I think it is so recklessly unfair to Travis Kelce,” Wright said of the portrayal.

“I am so frustrated by this because it is so recklessly unfair to Travis and Taylor”@getnickwright reacts to his Travis Kelce comments somehow becoming a misleading People magazine headline pic.twitter.com/jAY2hsx3jn — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) April 3, 2025

Nick Wright proceeded to “reset” how all of this came to be, which stemmed from him volunteering to serve as a salary cap expert on Kelce’s New Heights podcast. After receiving a shoutout from the Kelce brothers, the Kansas City native (and diehard Chiefs fan) reacted with excitement on his own podcast, noting that he and the All-Pro tight end “have not like talked talked since he has been serious with Taylor Swift, since he’s become a super-duper celebrity.”

But while the ensuing tabloid stories portrayed Swift as driving a wedge between Kelce and Wright, the FS1 personality insists that’s not an accurate depiction of what he said. Rather, he was merely stating a reality of his famous friend’s busy schedule and the nature of their friendship.

“I said we don’t really talk during the seasons. We have a kind of annual event of being able to get together at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade,” Wright said. “But two years ago, the parade was cut short by a tragic shooting. And this year, the parade was cancelled by the Philadelphia Eagles. So those two times, we didn’t talk.”

While Nick Wright said that he and Travis Kelce have a “great relationship,” he also stated that they aren’t the kind of close friends who would regularly take time out of their schedules to see each other or even talk on the phone. Ultimately, the 40-year-old didn’t mean to imply anything nefarious regarding his current distance from Kelce, especially with regard to his relationship with Swift.

“It’s just total horse s**t,” Wright said of the tabloid portrayal. “If I felt like I screwed up, I would apologize. But anyone that watched the show or saw it got the exact right read of it.”

Despite his frustration, Wright couldn’t help but marvel at the level of fame that Swift has achieved, which resulted in his passing comment inspiring worldwide headlines.

“I really think Taylor Swift might be the most famous person in the world,” he said, relaying a comment he texted to co-host Kevin Wildes. “I really think she might be the most famous person in the world if just someone at my level — whatever that is — of notoriety having an aside about her boyfriend and the last time we talked, if her fame gravity is so great that People Magazine and The Times of India are like, ‘this will get us some foot traffic on the website,’ it’s incomprehensible that level of fame… that was an insane realization of the reach that a true global icon has, which Taylor Swift is.”