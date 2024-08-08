Photo credit: Democrat and Chronicle

Michael Kay admittedly has the palate of a toddler, but even the most adventurous eaters aren’t putting bananas and peppers on pizza.

With Los Angeles Angels pitcher Mike Baumann on the mound with an 8-2 lead in the ninth inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, Kay attempted to bring an interesting fact about the reliever to the broadcast.

Michael Kay, meet banana peppers. Banana peppers, meet Michael Kay. pic.twitter.com/5mSO687Ua6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 8, 2024



“I know you’re a much more adventurous eater than I am,” Kay told his YES Network broadcast partner Paul O’Neill. “Most four-year-olds are. But you’d have to agree with me on this. Baumann’s favorite pizza toppings; banana, peppers and bacon.”

“Banana peppers and bacon?” O’Neill clarified. “Oh, yeah, I’ve had that. I thought you meant bananas. I thought we were going like Hawaiian, bananas, pineapple and ham or something.”

That’s where Kay thought they were going too, believing putting banana peppers on pizza meant putting actual bananas and peppers on pizza.

“Well, I mean, excuse me for not… what’s banana pepper?” Kay asked, prompting O’Neill to describe them as little rings of pickled peppers.

They’re often served as little rings of pickled peppers. But banana peppers got their name because of their shape and color. Surely, Kay has been in the presence of a banana pepper before, he just didn’t know what it was because he probably had no interest in eating one. This is a person who will only eat a salad of iceberg lettuce. Nothing else. No banana peppers, no tomatoes, no salad dressing. Just iceberg lettuce.

“You would put that on pizza?” a seemingly befuddled Kay asked O’Neill about the mysterious banana pepper.

“Oh yeah, I would,” O’Neill confirmed.

To be fair, bananas are apparently a popular pizza topping alongside curry in Sweden. But if Kay didn’t know what a banana pepper was while living in New York his entire life, he definitely didn’t know they put bananas on pizza in Sweden.

[YES Network]