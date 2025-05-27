Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest has become an annual Fourth of July tradition, but competitive eating’s biggest star doesn’t plan on participating in it for the second straight year.

16-time champion Joey Chestnut didn’t compete in last year’s competition due to an issue Major League Eating and Nathan’s had with an endorsement deal he’d signed with Impossible Foods.

In an interview with The Blast, Chestnut said that he remains unclear about his relationship with MLE and Nathan’s and that, as of this moment, he has not been invited to take part in the 2025 competition.