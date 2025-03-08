Credit: Detroit Lions

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared that March 8, 2025, shall be known as “Faturday.”

That move honored the late Andy Isaac, the man behind @WorldofIsaac on social media. The 45-year-old, who lived in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and was a die-hard Michigan State University alum, died Thursday following a 19-year battle with cancer.

Isaac was beloved in the Detroit sports community and was known for his sharp wit, passion, and ability to make fans laugh. His influence stretched beyond local sports, earning him a devoted following and even a feature in The Athletic in 2019. The self-proclaimed “Sausage King of Detroit” would often make food-tasting videos accompanied by the hashtag #Faturday.

Michigan has the best sports fans in the country, and nobody embodied that better than Andy Isaac. Andy’s humor, dedication, and love for our teams set a standard of excellence for all Michiganders. Today we remember Andy by officially proclaiming Saturday, March 8 as #Faturday. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 8, 2025

“Michigan has the best, most passionate sports fans in the country, and nobody embodied what we’re all about better than Andy Isaac,” Whitmer said in a statement. “With his humor, dedication, and love for our teams, Andy helped make cheering on Detroit sports a heck of a lot more fun. He brought joy to people’s lives, always asking, ‘Tell me something good that happened to you recently.’

“Today, we remember Andy and do something good for the state of Michigan by officially proclaiming Saturday, March 8, as ‘Faturday.’”

Whitmer’s proclamation also encouraged Michigan residents to support local restaurants in Isaac’s memory and praised him for “maintaining a spirit of kindness, humor, and unwavering enthusiasm for the teams and city he loved.”

The governor wrote that ‘Faturday’ is “the ultimate sports and food-filled Saturday” and “about gathering with friends and family, rooting for your favorite teams, and treating yourself,”

March 8 will forever be known as #Faturday in honor of @WorldofIsaac ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OnhnvM7tJq — Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) March 8, 2025

Many in the Michigan sports community, including the Lions, Pistons, Red Wings, Tigers, and Michigan State Spartans, also shared the #Faturday hashtag on their scoreboards following Isaac’s passing.