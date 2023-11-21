Photo credit: ESPN

Move over Turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, you’ll be hard-pressed to top Kansas City barbecue as Marcus Spears’ best meal of the week.

With the Philadelphia Eagles in Kansas City for their Monday Night Football game against the Chiefs this week, ESPN’s NFL Live crew was on location for the Super Bowl LVII rematch. During the show Monday afternoon, Spears, Laura Rutledge, Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark were each given a heaping plate of Kansas City barbecue. While Orlovsky probably had no idea what he was supposed to do with the sauced and seasoned meat, Spears ventured away from the set to manhandle his plate.

Marcus Spears – big Kansas City BBQ guy pic.twitter.com/QhjSodGGFT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 21, 2023



“Where’s this place at? It’s close to here?” Spears asked, seemingly unaware the show was still live. “I’m gonna have to try this. My daughter plays a volleyball tournament here every year called Triple Crown. I’m gonna bust this sh*t up when we get down here in a few months.”

The s-bomb surprised everyone, prompting Orlovsky to question whether Spears knew he was still live on ESPN as he strolled the end zone at Arrowhead Stadium with his plate of food.

“He’s on TV,” Rutledge acknowledged. “May not know. Anyway, we apologize for that…we’re gonna take Swagu off camera until he can hear us.”

“That’s what happens when they get food,” said Clark. “Big men lose it!”

Maybe Spears lost it in the bliss of Kansas City barbecue. Maybe he didn’t know NFL Live was still in fact live. Or maybe, Pat McAfee’s ability to drop the occasional s-bomb is starting to rub off on other ESPN shows. Regardless, we hope when Orlovsky opted for his unseasoned chicken breast Monday night, he was at least a little jealous of the pleasure Spears experienced while enjoying the fruits of Kansas City’s flavor.

[NFL Live]