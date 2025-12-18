Credit: The Sick Podcast on YouTube

Elise Jesse announced this week that she competed on Season 5 of Next Level Chef.

The Emmy-winning sports broadcaster revealed the news on social media, sharing that she had the opportunity to participate in Gordon Ramsay’s cooking competition series on Fox.

“LIFE UPDATE: I am humbled to finally share this next chapter with you,” Jesse wrote. “I had the honor & opportunity of a lifetime to compete on Season 5 of Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef. I am endlessly grateful for every person who has supported me along this wild path.”

I am humbled to finally share this next chapter with you 🤍 I had the honor & opportunity of a lifetime to compete on Season 5 of Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef. I am endlessly grateful for every person who has supported me along this wild path😅 @FoodClubFOX pic.twitter.com/8ZoXhga6qz — Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) December 18, 2025

Jesse, who previously worked as a weekend sports anchor and reporter at Cincinnati’s WLWT-TV before joining AllBengals/SI, is perhaps best known in sports media circles for her coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals. She’s currently a reporter for BengalsTalk and hosts The Sick Podcast, focusing on Bengals coverage.

She also runs @ejscookin on TikTok and Instagram, where she’s built nearly 100k followers posting recipes and cooking content. She’s also a contributor at Taste of Home.

Next Level Chef features home cooks, social media chefs, and professional chefs competing in a unique three-story kitchen setup, with Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais serving as mentors. The show was renewed through its sixth season in February, with Season 5 presumably slated to air in 2026.

Details about Jesse’s performance on the show and how far she advanced in the competition have not yet been revealed, as the season has not aired.