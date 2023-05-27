One of the more interesting figures in sports history is getting their own movie as Will Ferrell is reportedly set to play John Madden in an upcoming biopic.

According to Deadline.com, director David O. Russell is in talks with Ferrell to portray the former Oakland Raiders head coach in a Prime Video Sports Original. The project, which is known by its working title Madden, focuses on the second act of the Hall of Fame head coach’s career, which involves him transitioning to the broadcast booth and ultimately his role in developing the popular Madden NFL video game, despite never playing one before.

A Prime Video Sports Original, Madden tells the story of one of the larger-than-life personalities to grace an NFL sideline. All Madden ever wanted was to be a head coach and he was one of the best ever. After winning the Super Bowl, the stress of the job began to destroy him. It forced him away from his dream job, and the film focuses on his friendship with Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, and how Madden found a second act that made him far more famous. He continued his passion for teaching X’s and O’s in different ways. He redefined the notion of the football broadcaster with an outsized personality that led to a big endorsement career for Lite Beer from Miller, Tinactin and other products. Although he’d never played a video game in his life, Madden helped changed the videogame landscape when he became the figurehead for Madden NFL, a perennial top seller that this fall gets its 24th incarnation through Electronic Arts.

According to the report from Deadline, the project has been “percolating” for some time. Madden is based on a Black List script by Cambron Clark. The Black List is an annual survey of the “most-liked” motion picture screenplays that have not been produced. Russell has since been doing a rewrite of the script, but that appears to be on hold due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood.

The expectation, per Deadline, is that the NFL will embrace this feature film of Madden, as the project is set to be produced by many, including Steve Tisch, the co-owner of the New York Giants.

Ferrell has famously starred in several sports movies and as of last month, the 55-year-0ld actor is set to star in a golf comedy series, which reportedly “revolves around a professional golfer who becomes the face of a controversial new league competing with the PGA.”

Ferrell will finally have the opportunity to portray a legendary sports figure. Not being able to do so, is what broke up his long-term friendship with director Adam McKay. Ferrell wanted to be featured in McKay’s HBO’s limited series about the Los Angeles Lakers. Based on Jeff Pearlman’s 2014 book Showtime about the Lakers’ 1980s championship dynasty, Ferrell — a huge fan of the team — wanted to play team owner Jerry Buss in the series. But McKay, who moved the production to his company, wanted John C. Reilly to play Buss.

Reilly has portrayed Buss in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, not Ferrell.

It’s unknown if Madden, who passed away in Dec. 2021, ever publicly stated which actor he wanted to play him in a feature film. What we do know is he likely didn’t want it to be comedian Frank Caliendo, who frequently parodied Madden. Charles Barkley recently revealed that Madden wanted to sue Caliendo over his impersonations of him.

In any event, Ferrell seems like the right choice to play Madden.

[Deadline]