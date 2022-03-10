Back in November, we wrote about HBO acquiring the documentary Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off from Mark and Jay Duplass’ Duplass Brothers Productions. At that point, the Sam Jones-directed documentary only had a premiere date of sometime in 2022. Well, it’s now been announced as premiering on HBO and HBO Max on April 4, and HBO released a trailer for it this week as well:

An interesting element in that trailer is how much archival footage there is. It’s clear that this is going to be something not just telling Hawk’s life story to date and featuring new interviews with him (and lots of that will be present as well), but also showing off some early footage of his career. And that could be worthwhile.

It’s also notable to hear Hawk talking about the pros and cons of fame, with lines like “I never thought I would be famous. But it’s the worst drug. …I was truly alone. And I had to go make a change. I had not figured out how to be a husband or father, because I didn’t know how to live in my own skin.” So there’s a lot here potentially going beyond just the world of skateboarding itself, and that’s quite notable for an authorized project with subject participation.

Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off will premiere on HBO April 5, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. It’s directed by Sam Jones and executive produced by Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, and Mark Duplass.