Screen grab: ‘The Smashing Machine’

I don’t know if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is going to win an Oscar for his performance in The Smashing Machine.

But man, is he going for it.

While we already knew that Johnson would be unrecognizable portraying former UFC champion Mark Kerr based on the still image that was first released last May, the debut trailer for the A24 project truly drove home just how undercover the WWE legend went for the role. Aside from his hulking frame, there’s hardly any indication that the actor playing Kerr is The Rock, as everything from his face, skin tone, hair and even voice appear to have been altered for the performance.

As for the movie itself, The Smashing Machine is based on a 2002 HBO documentary of the same name, which chronicles Kerr’s rise through the ranks in the early days of UFC and ensuing battle with addiction. The trailer touches on both of those storylines, with Emily Blunt co-starring as Kerr’s girlfriend, former Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader playing MMA legend Mark Coleman and former UFC champion Bas Rutten playing himself.

Between the lengths that Johnson went to portray Kerr, the subject matter of the story and the reality that this is an A24 film directed by Benny Safdie, this appears to be clear “Oscar bait,” the type of film created with the intent of securing awards and accolades. Achieving as much, however, will likely prove easier said than done, especially with at least one early review being critical of both the film itself and Johnson’s performance.

Regardless of how this pans out, Johnson deserves credit for taking this professional leap considering that he could have spent the rest of his career continuing to make Fast & Furious sequels and the like. But in the event that The Smashing Machine even proves to be nomination-worthy for Johnson, this would be one of Hollywood’s most unique career trajectories considering his early days playing the titular character in films such as The Scorpion King and The Tooth Fairy.

The Smashing Machine is scheduled to be released on Oct. 3, 2025.