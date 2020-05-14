Below is the full archive of Awful Announcing 30 for 30s, organized chronologically. Nearly every 30 for 30 since the start of 2013 has been reviewed, and is chronologically listed below (with a separate listing for 2014’s Soccer Stories series).

As a resource for interested viewers, here is a top ten list of films not reviewed below. Of the reviewed installments, those that would be in an expanded top 25 list are bolded.

The Two Escobars No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson Pony Excess The Announcement 9.79* Requiem for the Big East Once Brothers Run Ricky Run June 17th, 1994 The Marinovich Project

In addition, these four films not reviewed would be in the top 25, but outside the top ten: Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?, The U, and Ghosts of Ole Miss.

2013

Elway to Marino – April 23

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau – October 1st

No Mas – October 15th

Big Shot – October 22nd

This is What They Want – October 29th

Bernie and Ernie – November 5th

Youngstown Boys – December 14th

2014

The Price of Gold – January 16th

Requiem for the Big East – March 16th

Bad Boys – April 17th

Slaying the Badger – July 22nd

Playing for the Mob – October 7th

The Day the Series Stopped – October 14th

When the Garden Was Eden – October 21st

Brian and the Boz – October 28th

Brothers in Exile – November 4th

Rand University – November 11th

The U Part 2 – December 13th

2014 – Soccer Stories

Hillsborough – April 15th

Maradona ’86 – April 22nd

The Opposition – April 22nd

Ceasefire Massacre – April 29th

The Myth of Garrincha – April 29th

Mysteries of the Rimet Trophy – May 6th

Barbosa: the Man Who Made Brazil Cry – May 6th

2015

Of Miracles and Men – February 8th

I Hate Christian Laettner – March 15th

Sole Man – April 16th

Angry Sky – July 30th

Trojan War – October 13th

The Prince of Pennsylvania – October 20th

The Gospel According to Mac – November 3rd

Chasing Tyson – November 10th

Four Falls of Buffalo – December 12th

2016

The ’85 Bears – February 4th

Fantastic Lies – March 13th

This Magic Moment – April 14th

Believeland – May 14th

OJ: Made in America – June 11th-18th

Doc & Darryl – July 14th

Phi Slama Jama – October 18th

Hit It Hard – November 1st

Catholics vs Convicts – December 10th

2017

This Was the XFL – February 2nd

One and Not Done – April 13th

Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies – June 13th-14th

Mike and the Mad Dog – July 13th

George Best: All by Himself – July 20th

What Carter Lost – August 24th

Year of the Scab – September 12th

Tommy – September 13th

Nature Boy – November 7th

2018

The Two Bills – February 1st

The Last Days of Knight – April 12th

Seau – September 20th

42 to 1 – December 11th

2019

Deion’s Double Play – January 31st

The Dominican Dream – April 30th

Qualified – May 28th

The Good, The Bad, The Hungry – July 2nd

Rodman: For Better or Worse – September 10th

Chuck & Tito – October 15th

2020

Vick – January 30th-February 6th

The Last Dance – April 19th-May 17th

Lance – May 24th-31st

Be Water – June 7th

Long Gone Summer – June 14th