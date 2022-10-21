The hits just keep coming for Will Smith as he continues to deal with the fallout from slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars back in March.

In the wake of the slap heard around the world, Smith lost money, projects, his pristine reputation. And in an unprecedented blow, the Academy Award winning actor may have even lost the opportunity to play Stephen A. Smith in a movie.

Stephen A. Smith continued his epically long and wide-ranging media tour Thursday night by joining Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God. During the show, Charlamagne predicted Smith’s upcoming memoir would eventually land on the big screen, prompting the question of who should play the ESPN star in a movie about his life?

“Dammit, it would have been Will Smith before The Slap,” Stephen A. lamented. “It would have been him before the slap, but I can’t go with him now. I can’t go with him!”

The only thing crazier than Stephen A. Smith declining Will Smith the opportunity to portray him in a movie is the idea that Will Smith would ever consider playing Stephen A. Smith in a movie, even as he looks to rehab his Hollywood image by easing back into acting. With Will Smith off the table, however, the First Take host told Charlamagne he would be willing to accept Michael B. Jordan or Omari Hardwick.

Those are some lofty expectations from Smith. But they fall in line with those set by his ex-debate partner Skip Bayless, who stated he would like to see Kevin Costner play himself in a movie that he claims is already in the works.

[Hell of a Week]