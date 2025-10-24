Credt: USA TODAY

One month after the estate for Hulk Hogan first filed a restraining order against Bubba The Love Sponge’s documentary focused on the pro wrestling legend, the legal battle has reached its conclusion.

According to a press release from Woltz Films, a settlement has been reached, ensuring the film to be made available to the public. The news comes weeks after a judge dissolved a temporary restraining order that had been granted against the film titled Video Killed The Radio Star, which focuses on the leaked sex tape involving Hogan and Bubba The Love Sponge’s (real name: Todd Alan Clem) then-wife and its aftermath.

“Reaching this settlement allows all parties to put the legal process behind them and ensures the film can be viewed in its intended form,” a spokesman for Woltz Films said in a release.

The lawsuit filed by Hogan’s estate had previously argued that the film violates the settlement that Bubba The Love Sponge and Hogan had originally signed in 2012. Specifically, the plaintiffs reportedly pointed to the use of footage from the sex tape in the film, including still photos and a clip.

The same sex tape previously served as the subject of Hogan’s landmark 2016 victory over Gawker Media in Bollea v. Gawker. The pro wrestling legend passed away in July.

Details regarding the settlement are currently unavailable, including whether or not the film will continue to include the footage in question moving forward. Meanwhile, a release notes that the film is currently available for purchase or rental on on Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime and Google Play, describing the documentary as follows: