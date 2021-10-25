We’re approximately four weeks away from the release of King Richard in theaters and on HBO Max. With that, Warner Brothers posted a second trailer for the Richard Williams biopic and the rise of his daughters Venus and Serena online and on television during a busy sports weekend.

Unlike the first trailer, which debuted in late July, this new preview focuses a bit more on Venus Williams (played by Saniyya Sidney) and the effect that her father’s hard-driving style of coaching and ambition for his daughters to be historically great might be having on her. Richard Williams is portrayed by Will Smith in what he and Warner Bros. apparently hope is an awards-worthy role.

As seen in the trailer, Williams isn’t interested in the conventional path for American tennis prodigies to excel. Yet he also knows Venus and Serena need the best tutelage available, which connects him to acclaimed coaches Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn) and Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal, sporting an excellent mustache). Williams hired Cohen to coach his daughters as young girls (7 and 6 years old, respectively), while Macci trained the sisters to become top-ranked palyers at his renowned tennis facility in Florida.

This new trailer takes a different angle of showing the Williams family’s struggle against the tennis hierachy, rather than how much of a taskmaster Richard Williams is viewed as toward his daughters. Give it a look:

The second trailer is also notable for debuting Beyonce’s new single, “Be Alive,” which will play over the film’s closing credits. And it’s the first new music from the superstar since her 2016 album, Lemonade, which is certainly going to attract attention.

Smith told Entertainment Weekly‘s Andrea Towers that Beyonce was inspired to contribute the song after screening the film.

“The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” said Smith. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”

I’m SO excited for you to watch the new trailer for #KingRichard starring Will Smith and featuring the song “Be Alive” by @Beyonce. It’s in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax November 19. pic.twitter.com/pILYvbJsbw — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 21, 2021

Reinaldo Marcus Green (Joe Bell, the First Step series for The Players’ Tribune) is the film’s director with a cast that includes Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem) as Serena Williams, Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country) as Venus and Serena’s mother, and Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story) as a sports agent.

King Richard premieres in theaters and on HBO Max (where it will initially run for 30 days) on Nov. 19.