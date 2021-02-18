Nearly five years after his retirement from competitive swimming, we haven’t gotten the definitive Michael Phelps documentary. And while a newly announced docuseries on Peacock might not be the feature we’re craving, it’s a good start.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that the NBC-owned Peacock would premiere a three-part Phelps docuseries this summer, prior to the Olympics. Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More will feature not only Phelps, and NBC swimming broadcasters Rowdy Gaines and Dan Hicks.

Per Deadline, here’s what the series will look like.

Phelps is the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time with a total of 28 medals, 23 of them gold. In the series, Phelps takes a look back at his storied Olympic career and watches each race with Rowdy Gaines and Dan Hicks, NBC Sports swimming commentators who covered the past six Summer Games. Each episode will feature a different era of his career, beginning with his first Olympic appearance as a teen in the Sydney Olympic Games. Episode two focuses on the details that made Phelps extraordinary as he takes on legendary status. In the third and final episode, Phelps reveals an intimate look at how vulnerable he was throughout major portions of his career.

Phelps also featured in last year’s HBO doc The Weight of Gold, which spotlighted the mental health issues faced by Olympians. It seems like the third part of this Peacock series will look something like that feature, while the first two parts will focus more on the greatness of Phelps’ career.

I’m all here for an athlete watching and breaking down their own iconic performances with broadcasters and/or analysts who actively cover that sport, and Phelps watching and reflecting on his gold medal races with Gaines and Hicks sounds like it’ll be compelling. This is one that I’ll be looking forward to.

