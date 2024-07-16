A Paramount Pictures logo. (TheIlluminerdi.com.)

The unusual body types of football offensive linemen have been a source of constant fascination.

Over the years, that included many features in the ESPN The Magazine (RIP) Body Issue. The latest thing with offensive linemen is the planned Paramount Pictures comedy film Thicc, written by Scotty Landes. It’s based on Matthew Schneier’s 2019 New York magazine article, “At the Russian Baths With the Big Boys of Brawn.”

Schneier’s piece there covered the rise and success of IMG Models’ “Brawn” male plus-size division, which at that point had seven models. Several of them, including former NFL center Jon Toth and rugby player Matt Wirken, came in from sports backgrounds. And this movie script from Landes (known for quite a bit of TV and movie work at this point, including co-writing comedy film The Machine, writing horror film Ma, and writing for comedy series including Adam Devine’s House Party, Workaholics, and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America) mainly looks to explore the sports connection there, as per Matt Grobar of Deadline:

The film follows an offensive lineman who, after seeing a career-ending injury cut his professional football dreams short, finds unexpected fame and fortune in the world of brawny male modeling. Todd Garner will produce via Broken Road Productions alongside Scoop Wasserstein via New York Magazine/Vox Media Studios. Schneier’s article explores the rise and success of IMG Models’ Brawn division, which focuses on plus-size male models, a groundbreaking initiative in an industry traditionally dominated by slimmer figures. Zach Miko, the division’s first recruit, highlights his journey from being mistaken for an electrician to becoming a sought-after model earning six figures. Despite initial skepticism, the division has flourished, reflecting a broader societal shift towards body positivity and inclusivity. Miko and his colleagues, now a supportive fraternity, are breaking new ground, securing major bookings, and challenging industry norms, although luxury brands have yet to fully embrace them.

The idea of covering offensive linemen certainly isn’t new. Former Philadelphia Eagles’ center Jason Kelce has become a media star recently. And that includes his New Heights podcast with brother Travis, a Kelce documentary on him from Amazon’s Prime Video, his appearance in People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue, his hire by ESPN, and more.

Beyond that, Andrew Whitworth has become a face of Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage. And he spoke to AA in 2023 on how linemen are more recognized now. And (possibly former) NFL on Fox figure Mark Schlereth went on to soap opera roles after his playing career, and there was a sitcom based on his family with a pilot ordered by CBS at one point. But still, it’s significant to see the idea of “offensive linemen turned male models” getting a movie treatment.

Of course, there’s a long way to go until this is in theatres. And there could be further challenges for this project around the recent Skydance Entertainment acquisition of Paramount Global, which adds a lot of uncertainty for Paramount Pictures. But the news here is notable, and we’ll see what comes from it.

