Credit: Pablo Torre Finds Out

Pablo Torre is adding another project to his name.

The podcast star, frequent Pardon the Interruption fill-in, and MSNOW contributor is reportedly teaming up with Vice Studios to develop a scripted television drama series about “sports ownership, extreme wealth, and corruption,” according to a report by Denise Petski in Deadline. Torre is expected to tout the project at the Cannes Lions film festival next week alongside Vice Studios president Amy Powell.

Torre is fresh off a Pulitzer Prize-winning story exposing the seemingly nefarious means by which the Los Angeles Clippers compensated star player Kawhi Leonard, potentially circumventing the NBA’s salary cap rules in order to retain Leonard’s services.

Of course, Torre’s reporting in Pablo Torre Finds Out has become ubiquitous for sports fans, running the gamut of topics from salary-cap circumvention, to Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson, to exposing popular performer Oz the Mentalist.

Given the reported subject of the Vice project, it would seem like Torre is a perfect partner. Throughout his career, which includes stops at Sports Illustrated, ESPN, and now Meadowlark Media, Torre has regularly broken stories centering on corruption in sports. Just in the last year, Torre uncovered what appeared to be collusive behavior between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, broke the aforementioned Kawhi Leonard story, and exposed new details about golfer Phil Mickelson’s alleged insider trading.

Details about the Vice project are still sparse; it’s unclear where the show is being shopped and what the timeline is for production. Perhaps some schmoozing at Cannes will advance the ball on those fronts.