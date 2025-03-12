Edit by Liam McGuire

The story of Tiger Woods is making its way to the silver screen.

According to a report from Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline on Wednesday, Amazon MGM is developing a biopic about Tiger Woods based on Kevin Cook’s recently released book The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played. Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground is reportedly “in talks” to produce the movie.

Per Deadline, the biopic “will tackle the rise of Tiger Woods from child prodigy to one of the greatest athletes golf has ever produced.” Reinaldo Marcus Green, the filmmaker behind King Richard, the story of Serena and Venus Williams’ upbringing, is attached to direct the Woods biopic.

There is, of course, plenty of source material to draw from when making a Tiger Woods film. Woods’ upbringing, not unlike that of Serena and Venus Williams, was heavily shaped by his father, Earl. His playing career obviously speaks for itself; a 15-time major championship winner and holder of the so-called Tiger Slam in which he won four consecutive majors from 2000 to 2001. But then, there is the off-the-course drama that plagued much of his later career; from injuries to infidelity, drug use, and a life-threatening car crash, the life of Tiger Woods has all the makings of a Hollywood film.

Unfortunately for fans that would like to see the full story of Woods, warts and all, this film will not be that. Cook’s book, The Tiger Slam, focuses primarily on Woods’ journey to becoming one of the greatest golfers in history, not the scandal that has plagued his later years. As such, the film will largely avoid such topics.

There is no reported timetable for the film’s release.