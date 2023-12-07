Apr 16, 1991; Boston, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Royals 1st baseman #5 GEORGE BRETT in action against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

The latest edition of the MLB Network Presents docuseries focuses on a Kansas City legend and Baseball Hall of Famer: George Brett. And while the film is light on drama, it more than makes up for it with sheer entertainment value.

Here’s the synopsis, via MLB Network.

George Brett – one of Major League Baseball’s most iconic ballplayers – will be profiled in a new MLB Network Presents documentary on Thursday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET. With 2023 marking 50 years since arriving in Kansas City, the program – titled “Brett” –will feature unfiltered and raw interviews with the Hall of Famer, opening up on his relentless drive for excellence that earned him the utmost respect and admiration from his opponents. Covering an area that he has rarely talked about publicly, Brett looks back on his complex and difficult relationship with his late father and the impact it has had on him all these years later. Every seminal moment from Brett’s career is brought to life from Brett and distinguished others, including his pursuit of hitting .400 during his AL MVP-winning season in 1980; losing four straight American League Championship Series, before winning it all in 1985; the infamous “Pine Tar Game” and his hatred for the New York Yankees that still burns today. Rarely seen personal footage from Brett’s Hall of Fame induction weekend in 1999 will be featured throughout the program. Hall of Famers and playing contemporaries Reggie Jackson, Mike Schmidt and Robin Yount highlight the fire and perfectionist mentality Brett exuded throughout his 21-year career. Stories illuminating what made Brett tick are told by former Kansas City Royals teammates, including Jeff Montgomery, Frank White, Willie Wilson and Jamie Quirk. Brett’s wife, Leslie Brett, and oldest son, Jackson Brett, reveal what life has been like living with the Hall of Famer and the father he has chosen to be. Royals Hall of Fame play-by-play voice Denny Matthews and baseball historian Joe Posnanski detail the special and everlasting bond Brett has had with the city of Kansas City and Royals fans everywhere.

The interviews with Brett, his teammates, and his contemporaries deliver plenty of valuable insight and context. Reggie Jackson, who went head-to-head with Brett and the Kansas City Royals in the playoffs several times, reflected on Brett the opponent. Mike Schmidt, whose Phillies topped Brett and the Royals in the 1980 World Series, and Robin Yount, who went into the Hall of Fame at the same time as Brett, also discussed Brett as a contemporary.

The most dramatic part of Brett probably relates to his relationship with his late father. Brett discusses his strict upbringing and the pressure his father put on him during his life, eventually coming to grips with the ideas that his “dad was really an asshole” and that “he was a bad father and a bad dad.” Those admissions are jarring, yet somewhat refreshing.

Brett discusses Brett’s career in detail, with plenty of entertaining stories throughout. The fight with Gregg Nettles, the pine tar incident, the hemorrhoids fiasco during the 1980 World Series, and Don Denkinger’s blown call in the 1985 World Series (and the Cardinals’ eventual collapse) are all spotlighted in great detail to varying degrees of hilarity. Brett’s rant about Cardinals fans blaming Denkinger for them losing the ’85 Series particularly stands out, as he doesn’t mince words or bite his tongue about St. Louis’ jarring 11-0 loss in Game 7.

As is standard in MLB Network documentaries, the usage of historical footage is top-notch. Classic game footage sublimely illustrates Brett’s career, interspersed with interviews featuring Brett and others. In a feature like this, it’s exactly what you’re looking for and is a testament to MLB’s vast film library.

But because of Brett’s sustained excellence, there isn’t much of a dramatic bent to Brett. The guy was a first-ballot Hall of Famer who qualified for the batting title in all but one season from 1975-1993. He failed to hit .300 just twice from 1975-1985.

Brett was an American League All-Star 13 seasons in a row and his Royals team finished lower than third in the AL West just once from 1975-1989. In that one year, they still made the playoffs because of the 1981 players’ strike.

The negatives would be…losing to the Yankees in the playoffs three straight years in the 1970s? Losing to the Phillies in the 1980 World Series? Both of those lowlights were eventually avenged: the Royals swept the Yankees in the 1980 ALCS and eventually beat the Cardinals in the ’85 World Series.

Overall, Brett is still quite an entertaining feature. Despite the lack of a dramatic arc, it’s still worth your time if you’re a baseball fan thirsty for a retelling of a classic player’s career.

Brett debuts Thursday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET on MLB Network.