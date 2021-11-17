On Wednesday, Mike Tollin’s latest project with Mandalay Sports Media was announced – a George Gervin documentary.

Here’s a blurb from the release about the doc, which still lacks a title, release date, or outlet.

Coinciding with the NBA’s season-long 75th anniversary celebration, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning producer Mike Tollin is back on the hardwood to tell the tale of one of the game’s most iconic and beloved figures. Just named to the league’s 75th Anniversary Team, George Gervin is the answer to the trivia question, “who was the only Hall of Famer to be a teammate of both Julius (“Dr. J”) Erving and Michael Jordan?” The doc will showcase Gervin’s influence on the game that can still be seen at all levels of basketball played throughout the world. Currently in production, the untitled project is directed by One9 (Nas: Time is Illmatic, LA Burning) and produced by Tollin’s MSM, alongside GameAbove Entertainment and its subsidiary Front Runner Films. The documentary is produced by MSM’s Mason Gordon; Tollin will executive produce, alongside two longtime executives, Charles Rosenzweig of the NBA, and Mark Thomashow formerly of Nike advertising.

Among those interviewed for the film: Artis Gilmore, Clyde Drexler, Isiah Thomas, Jalen Rose, Julius Erving, Kevin Durant, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan. Jordan, of course, worked with Tollin and MSM on The Last Dance.

Since the success of The Last Dance, Tollin and Mandalay have kept busy. Earlier this year, the second season of their series Underrated (co-produced with Bleacher Report) debuted, and last fall, the company’s docuseries on The Comedy Store premiered.

[Deadline, pic via Ron Koch/NBAE via Getty Images]