After a seven-minute James Bond medley at the 97th Academy Awards, one mystery remains unsolved: Who will be the next 007? That’s a billion-dollar question — literally. It’s the price Amazon’s MGM Studios paid to acquire the rights to the legendary franchise.

Daniel Craig holstered his Walther PPK for the last time in No Time to Die (2021), and the search for his successor has been ongoing ever since. Oscars host Conan O’Brien, never one to waste a good setup, quipped that the current frontrunner was none other than Amazon’s Senior VP of Global Affairs, Steve Belsky.

But if Amazon is truly searching for the next Bond, maybe they don’t have to look too far. In fact, perhaps CEO Andy Jassy was staring right at him during a recent Good Morning America interview.

Jassy was looking directly at Michael Strahan.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Jassy told Strahan regarding who he thinks should be the next Bond. “I think we feel so lucky to have the opportunity to take the Bond franchise into the next generation. We haven’t gotten that far yet.”

Well, allow the ex-New York Giants defensive end and NFL Hall of Famer to get the ball rolling.

“I’m here,” Strahan said.

“And you’re available, and you’re interested,” replied Jassy.

All of those things — yep.

According to his IMDb page, Strahan has racked up a few acting credits, including voice work and hosting gigs, but nothing quite on the level of MI6’s finest. He’s been a producer, a writer, and now—if he gets his way—he wants to play the British secret agent who’s been stealing the spotlight since 1953.

Hey, if you’re sitting across from the guy who runs the franchise, why wouldn’t you pitch yourself?

Bond may be a master of international espionage, but corporate politics can be just as cutthroat. And at the very least, Strahan knows how to play the game.