Meadowlark Media announced a couple of new projects on Thursday.

The company will team up with Skydance Sports, the sports arm of Skydance Media, to create documentaries about Diana Taurasi and the US-Mexico soccer rivalry.

Here’s a blurb from the release.

The teams are co-producing a documentary series, Good Neighbors on what is arguably the world’s greatest soccer rivalry, that between the US and Mexican men’s national teams. Currently in production, the film will debut in front of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The second project will be the definitive and authorized chronicle of the remarkable life and career of Diana Taurasi, the most accomplished player in the history of women’s basketball, whose accolades include three NCAA titles, three WNBA titles, five Olympic gold medals, multiple European league championships and numerous individual honors and one of the most charismatic, yet private icons in all of sport.

Before anything else, US-Mexico is not “arguably the world’s greatest soccer rivalry.” Sorry.

Skydance Sports is light on actual content to date, largely because it was only created in October. Jon Weinbach is the president of Skydance Sports, and he’s quite experienced in the sports doc space. Weinbach directed the 30 for 30 Sole Man, and is currently directing Odessa Gold, focusing on four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg. He was also a producer on The Last Dance.

A landing spot for the two new docs has yet to be announced, though back in November, Meadowlark agreed to a first-look deal with Apple TV+

To date, Meadowlark’s content strategy has mainly been about creating content for other companies, and these two docs fit into that strategy.