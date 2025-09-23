Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The film credits continue to pile up for Marshawn Lynch.

The former NFL star has a crowded IMDb page after securing a recurring role in the HBO hit Euphoria, appearing as a high school teacher in the film Bottoms, and producing an upcoming Seattle Seahawks documentary. Now, Lynch is preparing to add comedic actor to his resume.

According to Matt Grobar of Deadline, Lynch is set to star in a buddy comedy series produced by Amazon MGM Studios in which the former NFL star, playing a version of himself, refuses to live “the typical life of a retired athlete” and instead takes up a new career as a private eye in Las Vegas. He’ll team up with “a tough, veteran female PI in a partnership as unpredictable as the cases they take on.”

Max Searle, best known as the executive producer of FX’s Dave, will serve as creator and showrunner for the yet-named series.

Few have been able to crossover from star athlete to movie star as seamlessly as Lynch. In addition to major roles in Euphoria and Bottoms, Lynch has taken smaller roles in The League, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Westworld. He also, of course, films segments for Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football telecasts. Perhaps the Amazon linkage helped him land his newest gig.

Out of all the former NFL stars that could lead a buddy comedy about a private investigator in Las Vegas, Marshawn Lynch would have to rank pretty high up on the list.

No timetable for the show’s release was reported.