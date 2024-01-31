Jul 22, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans after the second half of an International Champions Cup soccer match between Liverpool and the Borussia Dortmund at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

A docuseries following Liverpool FC during the 2023-24 season is in the works, per an announcement from the club.

Lorton Entertainment has experience creating behind-the-scenes docuseries about soccer clubs and is the production company attached to the project. Lorton was responsible for We Are Newcastle United, Rooney, and Make Us Dream, all available on Prime Video, as well as Hulu’s Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story and HBO’s acclaimed Diego Maradona.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised the opportunity to be featured in a docuseries.

Speaking about the new documentary series, Klopp said: “With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special: its people, from our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes, constantly in pursuit of success for Liverpool Football Club. “Thanks to this new documentary series, viewers will be able to see what I see every day at this great club, and understand those amazing people more.”

Funnily enough, the club turned down the chance to be featured on Prime Video’s All or Nothing back in 2018, with Klopp saying, “There is nothing to be gained from fly-on-the-wall exposure and that people’s behavior changes when they are on camera.”

Despite the litany of behind-the-scenes docuseries about soccer clubs we’ve seen in recent years (including 2012’s Being: Liverpool), Liverpool management insists the doc “will be unique” and “a football club documentary season like no other.”

No media partner has been announced for the series.

