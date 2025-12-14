Credit: ESPN, GQ

LaKeith Stanfield will need to break out the hair dye for his next film role.

The Academy Award-nominated actor has stepped into the role of NBA legend Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate’s upcoming film 48 Hours in Vegas.

Per Variety, the comedy is “inspired by the untold story of Dennis Rodman’s legendary trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals — just as the Rodman’s Chicago Bulls are on the verge of completing their second consecutive three-peat championship in eight years.”

Stanfield replaces Jonathan Majors, who was initially cast in the role but was dropped from the film after his 2023 assault conviction.

Rick Famuyiwa (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka) will direct the film.

“I’m genuinely excited to help create an exhilarating, joyful work that both honors and thoughtfully examines the legacy of Rodman and fellow trailblazers,” Stanfield said in a statement. “Those who moved to the beat of their own drum, undeterred by the obstacles placed before them, then and now.”

Those who watched The Last Dance documentary will remember the incident well. In the third episode of ESPN’s 10-part documentary, Michael Jordan told the story of how Rodman wanted a mid-season break before Scottie Pippen returned from injury.