Paramount released the official trailer for its upcoming film 80 for Brady, a sports comedy featuring Tom Brady that was announced earlier this year.

While the idea of Tom Brady acting and producing in a sports comedy was initially mocked, the trailer is rather good and should exceed most expectations. The 45-year-old quarterback is, however, helped out by acting alongside film icons Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, who star in the movie as Brady super fans.

“Based on a true story, the film follows four girlfriends in their 80s who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl to see Brady on the field,” Variety writes. “The ensemble comedy is directed by Kyle Marvin and also stars Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang and Harry Hamlin.”

Action, humor, innuendo and football, the above two minutes and 40 seconds has everything that a sports comedy promises to be. And as a big fan of Grace and Frankie, it’s great to see Tomlin and Fonda team up with Moreno and Field for their own version of the 2013 film Last Vegas.

The 83-year-old Tomlin told People she was especially excited to work on this movie considering it was inspired by a true story, but she also thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Brady, saying it felt “like he was my son” in a way.

“He looks like a big, beautiful 20-year-old whom I’m going to see play homecoming in his sophomore year,” Tomlin added. “He’s actually 40ish, which is a bit mind-boggling; he’s the quarterback, and he is my son.”

It is a bit mind-boggling. Maybe even more mind-boggling than Brady being 45, is the fact that he’s now starring and co-producing in a sports comedy.

“The opportunity to work alongside these four amazingly talented women has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Brady told People. “Not only are they true professionals and experts at their craft, but they are even better people, and it was an honor to be on set with them,” he added. “I can’t wait for people to see this movie and watch them bring this story to life.”

80 for Brady is slated to hit the big screen Feb. 3, 2023, less than two weeks before Super Bowl LVII kicks off which will potentially star Tom Brady as a player with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or as a broadcaster with Fox.

[Variety, People]