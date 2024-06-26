A Chiefs image for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Chiefs.com.)

The Kansas City Chiefs and Hallmark Channel are teaming up for a holiday movie, which will be entirely in Kansas City, including at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs announced the news in a release Tuesday morning.

The film will be called Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story and production is set to begin next month.

The release notes that the film will star Tyler Hynes (Shifting Gears, Three Wise Men and a Baby), Hunter King (Two Scoops Of Italy, The Santa Summit), and Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul).

Hallmark was founded in Kansas City in 1910 and the greeting card giant’s headquarters is still in town, making this a natural fit.

“With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations. By blending the warmth of Hallmark storytelling with the excitement of professional football, we are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community’s spirit, rich traditions and passionate fans that define Kansas City, all wrapped up in the comforting and uplifting Hallmark way,” Hallmark’s chief brand officer Darren Abbott said in the release.

Skydance Sports, a newly formed media venture between Skydance Production and the NFL, will produce the film, which will release this holiday season on a date to be announced.

