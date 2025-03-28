Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Hallmark Channel is leaning into football movies.

One year after the network famous for its holiday movies released the popular Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, Hallmark is running it back. This holiday season, The Hallmark Channel will release A Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, which will be filmed entirely in the Greater Buffalo area, including at Highmark Stadium, per a report by The Buffalo News.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin teased the film on social media Thursday after it was announced on NBC’s Today.

.@HamlinIsland from @BuffaloBills is here to give you an early Christmas present! Hallmark Media and @NFL are teaming up this year with the @BuffaloBills for an all new holiday movie #HolidayTouchdown: A Bills Love Story, part of #CountdownToChristmas 2025! 🎄 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZazBm4aLEK — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) March 27, 2025

“We have big news today. Hallmark Channel and the NFL have selected the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movie draft,” Hamlin said. “We’re so excited to celebrate our team, our fans and a shoutout to Bills Mafia.”

Unfortunately, according to Sports Business Journal, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is set to marry actress Hailee Steinfeld, will not be involved in the film.

The movie will be produced in collaboration with the NFL and Skydance Sports.

“We were honored to be approached by Skydance Sports to participate in this amazing project that will showcase two powerful brands – Hallmark and the Buffalo Bills,” Bills COO Pete Guelli said in a release.

While this is surely an exciting project for Bills fans, especially those that enjoy a Hallmark movie during the holiday season, it has to sting just a little bit that they’ll be a sequel to the Kansas City Chiefs. Bills Mafia will simply have to hope that this is one of the rare cases where the sequel is better than the original.